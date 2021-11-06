ATTENTION RIDERS: SERVICE REDUCTIONS COMING!

Until further notice, the Dash service will come only once every hour instead of once every half hour. The Dash bus will depart the Downtown Transfer Facility at :15 past the hour. Dash service hours remain unchanged, operating from 4:15pm to 11:05pm with the last outbound departure from Downtown Transfer Facility at 10:15pm. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Beginning November 6, 2021 and continuing until further notice, Saturday service hours will be reduced as follows:

Routes 4, 8, 10: Saturday service will begin at 7:45 am. Service will end at 6:35 pm with final bus departing on final round at 5:45 pm.

Routes 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11: Saturday service will begin at 8:15 am. Service will end at 6:05 pm with final bus departing on final round at 5:15 pm.

Route 2: Saturday service will begin at 8:45 am. Service will end at 6:35 pm with final bus departing on final round at 5:45 pm.

These temporary service reductions are anticipated to remain in place for the remainder of 2021 and may continue into 2022. GVT intends to return to regular service as soon as possible. See press release for more revised schedule and addtional information.